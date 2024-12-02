Tradeshift partners EcoVadis for global supplier sustainability management platform

As a result of the partnership, Tradeshift customers will gain access to EcoVadis’ trusted supplier sustainability ratings and address their supply chain CSR performance monitoring challenges and advance their sustainable procurement programs.

The partnership aims both buyers and suppliers. Buyers on the Tradeshift platform will have a complete view of the CSR performance and sustainability ratings of their supply chain, exposing risks that could lead to brand damage or supply disruption, reducing costs and driving improvements. Suppliers will be enable to measure, improve and capitalise on their sustainable business practices, thereby strengthening their brands in front of a large audience of businesses.

In recent news, Tradeshift partnered with C2FO, a market for working capital, to expand dynamic discounting solutions to a broader network of suppliers and buyers.