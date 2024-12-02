Tradeshift launches Tradeshift Engage to boost supply chain digitisation

Citing a recent study by Ardent partners, the company said that nearly half of all invoices are sent manually on paper. The study revealed that digitisation of this process ranks as one of the top priorities among AP departments. However, the new seller engagement platform is designed to build digital collaboration between suppliers and buyers.

With the current social distance measures making paper invoice processing unworkable, many businesses are now looking to accelerate digitisation projects. Furthermore, delivered to sellers as a cloud and mobile app solution, Engage offers sellers data-driven insights based on their relationship with the buyer by providing real-time visibility into transactions and the ability to finance payables on-the-go, according to the official press release.

The Tradeshift Engage app provides sellers with a full set of eInvoicing, ordering and fulfilment tools, such as digital Invoice and Credit Note creation, responding to POs and PO changes, sending shipping notices and being informed of receipt status. Sellers can engage and collaborate with multiple buyers through a single interface that enables real-time issue resolution.