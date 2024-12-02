Tradeshift inks deal with Selectica for strategic sourcing

The technology integration will soon be available as an app on the Tradeshift platform and will bring Selectica’s SmartSource strategic sourcing features such as RFX, bidding, reverse auctions, and contract awarding to Tradeshift’s network of suppliers and buyers at all levels of interaction.

By adding this “plug in” sourcing functionality to the platform buying organizations will be enabled to better manage and connect the sourcing process to the downstream procure-to-pay process.

The Selectica strategic sourcing app is the latest in a string of app partnerships made by Tradeshift, including supply chain management apps from Quyntess, CSR from Ecovadis, and dynamic discounting from C2FO.

Selectica is a provider of SaaS contract management and end-to-end source-to-pay supply management software solutions. Since 1996, Selectica assists customers across a myriad of industries—including high-tech, telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services.

Tradeshift is a global network and platform that connects buyers and suppliers. The company connects 500,000 companies across 190 countries and is headquartered in the US with offices in Denmark, the UK, France, China, Japan, Germany, and Russia.