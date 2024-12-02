Tradeshift, Infosys BPO team up

Tradeshift’s cloud-based platform, coupled with Infosys’ business process management expertise across the finance, accounting and procurement domains, will further enable clients to digitize their source-to-pay and other supply chain processes.

Benefits for customers include further reduced costs, improved agility, and process efficiency, according to the companies.

More than that, the company claims that customers will be able to take advantage of early payment discounts, remove manual paper-based processes, build custom applications, and help meet their transactional digital transformation objectives

Infosys will deploy these capabilities across clients first in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and China.