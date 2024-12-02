Tradeshift gives Microsoft Dynamics NAV users access to e-invoicing solution

Microsoft Dynamics NAV customers can now take advantage of the visibility that Tradeshift provides into the invoice approval process to reduce exceptions and resolve discrepancies. Customers are now able to send invoices directly from Microsoft Dynamics NAV 2016 to the Tradeshift platform.

Tradeshift is a global network and platform that connects buyers and suppliers. Tradeshift connects 500,000 companies across 190 countries. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Copenhagen, New York, London, Paris, Suzhou, Tokyo, Munich, and Novosibirsk.