Tradeshift expands into Australia and New Zealand

Australia, which hasn’t had a recession in 25 years, is seeing public investment and growth across many industries, including construction. On top of this strong economic foundation, progressive regulations, such as the new national standard for e-invoicing based on the ISO-approved OASIS Universal Business Language (UBL), can help companies and entire industries join Europe and other regions on the path to digital transformation across the supply chain.

Adoption is accelerating, in part, due to the network effects that result from wave after wave of tens of thousands of invited suppliers connecting to buyers across geographies. Once on the platform and carrying out transactions, businesses harness the simplicity of open, networked software and quickly find and connect with other trading partners. This approach creates a common foundation for business processes like e-invoicing, e-procurement, and supply chain financing.

Other corners of Asia-Pacific are also on the company’s horizon. Tradeshift will be investing more in the region to help more buyers and suppliers digitize their supply chain information.