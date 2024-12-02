Tradeshift chosen to help Zurich automate procurement

Tradeshift’s network-based, procure-to-pay solution will help Zurich upgrade and automate several processes in accounts payable, such as reducing and replacing paper invoices with automated e-invoicing with workflow. Suppliers to Zurich will be able to easily upload invoices and, ultimately, manage their own data for improved accuracy.

Additionally, Zurich will be one of the first customers to implement Tradeshift Buy, the all-in-one, integrated procurement solution.

By combining Tradeshift’s AP automation and operational procurement tools, Zurich will have an integrated solution that delivers user-focused best practices, reduced supply chain management costs, and innovation that is all enabled by the unique design of the cloud-based global platform.