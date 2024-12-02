Tradeshift and MetaProcure partner for procurement solution

As a reseller, MetaProcure will bundle its service offerings with the Tradeshift platform to bring to market a managed procurement services model that enables companies to jumpstart their Tradeshift Buy eProcurement implementations.

MetaProcure’s managed procurement services model for indirect spend allows companies to outsource the tactical, transactional work of buying and the management of all the complexity associated with suppliers. Tradeshift Collaborate, a feature within Tradeshift Buy, enables requisitioners to easily ask for procurement assistance, a service which is seamlessly provided by MetaProcure. Taken together, this functionality frees up client procurement teams to focus on strategic priorities and drive greater value. The managed procurement services model also delivers savings by significantly reducing or eliminating large up-front investments in favor of a pay-as-you-go fee structure based on attributes of the transaction.

MetaProcure propels organizations to realize the benefits of next generation procurement. With its cloud based solutions and procurement expertise, MetaProcure helps companies accelerate the pace of value creation and transform their procurement capability.

Tradeshift is a global network and platform that connects buyers and suppliers. It transforms the way companies buy, pay, and work with suppliers. Tradeshift connects 500,000 companies across 190 countries.