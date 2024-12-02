Tradeshift and Biz2Credit team up on new platform app

According to Biz2Credit, companies that use Tradeshift will gain access to Biz2Credit’s small business lending marketplace through the app. Users will receive an instant 2% rebate on all approved financing secured through the Tradeshift platform.

Tradeshift’s platform has provided more than USD 1.6 billion in financing to thousands of SMEs since 2007. Suppliers may now apply for financing on the spot without leaving the Tradeshift platform through an easy process to fund their business projects. Tradeshift notes that in most cases, funds are delivered within 48 hours.