Tradeshift acquires Merchantry for USD 30 mln

Merchantry helps large organizations successfully grow their ecommerce businesses by building, scaling and streamlining online marketplaces. Their PIM technology enables organizations to connect to their suppliers, allowing them to manage millions of product SKUs and ensure consistent product information across multiple online channels.

Merchantry was founded in 2004 to provide ecommerce integration technology to large retailers such as Amazon.com, Marks & Spencer, bebe and others. Merchantry’s customers include PacSun, La Redoute and Modell’s Sporting Goods.

The company’s major investors were Kite Ventures, Greycroft Partners and e.ventures, with the first outside investment received in 2010. Lumos Partners was the exclusive advisor to Merchantry on the transaction.

Tradeshift is a global supplier collaboration platform that connects buyers, suppliers and all their processes. Tradeshift uses cloud technology to enhance processes like AP automation, procurement, supplier management and working capital optimization. Launched in 2010, Tradeshift connects 500,000 companies across 190 countries.

In recent news, Tradeshift has teamed up with EcoVadis, a platform providing sustainability ratings and performance improvement tools.