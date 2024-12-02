Tradeplus24 launches into UK

The funds will be used to scale Tradeplus24’s revolving lines of credit for SMEs across the UK, after the company’s record with SMEs across Switzerland, The Netherlands, and Australia. The lines of credit range between GBP 250,000 and GBP 5 million and are secured by trade receivables in a unique insurance-wrapped securitisation structure that is recognised as investment grade by institutional investors, large debt funds, and investment banks alike.

The Tradeplus24 platform allows companies to unlock working capital for both domestic and international trade receivables. The deal also marks a milestone for PFG as it represents the launch of PFG’s fintech and asset backed lending operations in the UK and Europe.