Tradeling partners with MODIFI





With MODIFI's solution, Tradeling will provide buyers with favourable payment terms of 30, 60 or 90 days, while paying their suppliers early. This will increase buyer's purchasing power, provide sellers with additional liquidity, and unlock potential to further grow their business.

Tradeling ensures a trade process in addition to providing logistics and financing solutions. Connecting global suppliers with MENA-based demand, Tradeling leverages technology to optimise the supply chain and creates economic value in addition to mitigating risks.

MODIFI provides customers with digital solutions to finance their trades, protect them from risk, and track and manage their shipments.