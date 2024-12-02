TradeCore partners with ComplyAdvantage and TrueLayer





ComplyAdvantage, a global technology company transforming financial crime detection, and TrueLayer, a technology company building financial infrastructure that’s open to any business, to continue its mission to bring innovation to UK financial services, join key ecosystem partners to help reduce the time it takes to launch new fintech propositions.

The partnership will see TradeCore integrate its ecosystem with ComplyAdvantage and TrueLayer, further supporting TradeCore’s creation of a ‘one-stop-shop’ for fintechs. A platform that guides fintechs through the sector, including compliance or costly processes and regulatory or licensing hurdles. The new partnerships will help TradeCore platform's ability to serve anti-money laundering (AML) compliance and open banking solutions.