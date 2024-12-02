TradeCore launches new platform in the UK

The platform is aimed at removing complex back-end processes to help fintechs launch quickly and effectively, taking the burden of regulatory responsibility so that its customers can focus on what really matters: customer acquisition and retention.

With more than ten key partner integrations, it will mean customers, for example, can access: payments powered by Modulr, including Bacs, Faster Payments, and SEPA, for euro payments; use category leading open banking infrastructure via Truelayer; and remain compliant through KYC and onboarding with ComplyAdvantage

TradeCore’s platform provides:

Card Issuing: Issue Mastercard virtual and physical cards

Investment: Access capital markets and market data vendors using TradeCore’s trading interface

Digital Banking: Use providers for payments, issues IBANs, monitor transactions through open banking and more

Crypto: Automatecryptocurrency dealings with full regulatory compliance

KYC: Optimise digital account opening strategy and create a new onboarding experience

Infuse: Unlock information about customers to maximise the ROI of a fintech’s users using TradeCore’s data platform

TradeCore’s platform launches in the UK with founding customers FlexInvest and OrbPay using the platform to launch into the UK market. OrbPay is a Bitcon payments gateway for businesses, and is using TradeCore to launch its crypto-processing payments product. FlexInvest is a simple, commission-free investing and banking platform, allowing customers to invest in global stocks, as well as borderless banking using FlexInvest’s digital wallet and debit card.