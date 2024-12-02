TradeBridge receives USD 100 mln facility from Credit Suisse

In November 2021, UK-based fintech TradeBridge announced it has closed a USD 100 million securitisation facility with global lender Credit Suisse. The additional funding will support the tech-enabled lender as it scales its cross-border working capital offering to the ecommerce and healthcare sectors.

An international fintech with offices in London, Paris, and Singapore, TradeBridge reportedly unlocks new sources of funding for growing companies by integrating real-time, multi-source business data.