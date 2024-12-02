Trade Republic receives EUR 250 million

They are supervised by the Federal Bank of Germany and BaFin (Federal Financial Supervisory Authority). Via their mobile app, shares, derivatives, and cryptocurrencies can be traded. The current investment was led by the Canada-based pension fund Ontario Teachers. The fund primarily finances growth companies that are on the way to an IPO. Existing investors have also increased their shares again.

The brokerage app completed a Series C financing round in May 2021, in which they received almost EUR 740 million, including investments from venture capitalists Sequoia and TCV. According to a Trade Republic representative, the post-money valuation will increase to EUR 5 billion after the second deal. Trade Republic launched its app in 2019 that allows users to participate in stock trading. Customers only pay EUR 1 for each booking made, such as the purchase of new shares.