Trade Republic raises USD 900 mln in Series C roud





The round was led by Sequoia, with new backers TCV and Thrive Capital, as well as previous backers Accel, Founders Fund, Creandum and Project A, also participating.

According to TechCrunch, the startup will be using the funds to expand to more countries, which will include not just sorting out licences to do so but implementing larger regional operations.The company aims to help the average consumer have a better financial outcome with what money they have to hand.