With fractional shares, customers can further diversify their portfolio within their individual budgets. When trading full stocks or ETFs, the minimum investment is always the price of a full share. With the new offer, investors can invest in any portion of a stock or ETF and diversify their portfolio. As stated by a Trade Republic representative, clients still own the underlying stock with all the benefits, meaning that customers also receive dividends.

The company is the first European broker to offer this service to its customers in the EU. Trade Republic enables trading in full and fractional shares, ETFs, derivatives, and cryptocurrencies from a single source via one platform. The company currently has over 280 million users in six European markets, including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

Trade Republic's aim is to make private wealth accumulation and retirement planning easier with secure access to the capital markets. The company offers investing in stocks and cryptocurrencies, as well as ETF and stock savings plans. Trade Republic is a technology company overseen by the Bundesbank and BaFin.





Previous Trade Republic financing rounds