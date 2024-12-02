These include Belgium, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal, Slovakia, and Slovenia. Users in these countries can now use Trade Republic to build their wealth over the long term. Trade Republic now enables a total of 340 million Europeans in 17 countries, including the existing markets of Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Austria, to have safe and easy access to the capital market.

According to a Trade Republic representative, inflation in the euro zone has risen sharply, which means that Europeans need access to capital markets in order to make long-term investments, participate in economic growth and ultimately save for retirement.