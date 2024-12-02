Trade Ledger's LaaS platform to be used by Bibby Financial Services

Trade Ledger is a global technology provider for the commercial banking and financial services industry. Its Lending-as-a-Service platform allows funders to make use of business finance in the digital era using cloud-native technologies, Open Banking APIs, and analytics to reach process automation along the financing process.

BFS, a global SME financier, will use the platform for its e-apply functionality to support the application process and enable control for businesses seeking funding. The service will provide a digital self-service onboarding and application journey from the BFS website, where prospects are able to view and manage applications in a single portal.

The platform will connect directly to a business’ accounting systems and to a range of third-party data sources to provide a view of financial health and credit eligibility.