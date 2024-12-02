Trade Ledger teams up with ScotPac





ScotPac is using Trade Ledger’s data-driven lending platform to unlock all types of working capital and business lending products for SMEs who cannot always easily access finance. The Trade Ledger platform was piloted on ScotPac’s asset finance offering and has achieved a 90% reduction in application turnaround time and a 300% growth in new business volume in the past 12 months, as mentioned in the official press release.

The Trade Ledger partnership aims to digitise the front door to every channel and product for ScotPac, with supercharged and secure digital processes.