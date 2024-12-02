Trade Ledger raises GBP 13.5 mln in Series A funding

The equity round was led by Point72 Ventures, with strong participation from Foundation Capital, who led the debt tranche closed previously, Court Lorenzini, founder of DocuSign, Hambro Perks, and other existing investors.

Trade Ledger enables lenders to provide credit to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), by showing them at a glance the information they need to make good decisions. Trade Ledger brings together all the data that lenders need throughout the customer lifecycle, analyses that data, and automates key processes. Lenders can move into new services such as embedded finance, including offering loans as part of the payment journey on websites selling to businesses.

With the new funding, Trade Ledger will grow out its sales, marketing, and customer delivery teams.