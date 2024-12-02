Trade Ledger integrates Wiserfunding to advance credit risk mitigation

Trade Ledger, the specialist mid-market commercial Lending-as-a-Service platform, confirmed that Wiserfunding’s leading business credit score, the SME Z-Score, would be made available within both their loan origination and management portals, to help their client base access business credit score.

The new global partnership targets mainly mid-market lenders and banks, who have traditionally used manual risks assessments to identify high-risk customers. The score is tailored specifically for SMEs with revenue between GBP 500K and GBP 200 million. On average, the score delivers between 83% and 95% default prediction accuracy, 20-30% higher than other than other industry benchmarks in this space, according to the official press release.