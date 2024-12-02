Trade Ledger announces new bank solution





Working Capital Copilot is designed exclusively for business owners, CFOs, and financial directors in small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The solution aims to provide the resources and in-house expertise for these enterprises to access and understand information to optimise the cash-to-cash cycle.











The solution will be generally available in 2024 via the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace, and banks interested in joining the wait list for the beta program can directly contact Trade Ledger representatives.





Working Capital Copilot’s development and features





The new Generative AI interface verifies the data that Trade Ledger securely collects about a business and its trading practices, being accessed conversationally within the Microsoft Teams platform. Working Capital Copilot will be available to distribute by banks, so their customers can understand and apply for working capital credit.



Even if most banks have been focusing on embedding bank credit products in business channels, most of them confuse channel integration with embedded finance. Officials from Trade Ledger stated that delivering working capital solutions in a conversational interface via Microsoft Team can result in a scalable embedded business lending initiative. Built on Azure OpenAI Service, Trade Ledger’s bank solution uses advanced Large Language Models (LLM) to interpret conversational language queries about cash management, develop algorithmic queries, and return actionable information.The new Generative AI interface verifies the data that Trade Ledger securely collects about a business and its trading practices, being accessed conversationally within the Microsoft Teams platform. Working Capital Copilot will be available to distribute by banks, so their customers can understand and apply for working capital credit.





Trade Ledger solution analyses profit and loss statements, sales ledgers, supplier data, balance sheets, trading co-party behaviours, and credit bureau records, and it aims to provide actionable insights into invoices, payments, and other transaction data. Bank integration via API can offer real-time information on accessible financial credit products and list the matched options based on cash flow status, creditworthiness, and specific business requirements.





Working Capital Copilot integrates Trade Ledger’s data model and solutions with Azure OpenAI Service’s capabilities, aiming to provide commercial banks with the opportunity to implement Generative AI in a compliant and secure manner.





More information about Trade Ledger