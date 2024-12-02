Trade Finance Global submits BCR bid to enhance tech

Trade Finance Global intends to use the funding to enhance the technology behind its platform, as reported by company staff. Trade Finance Global is the 8th bidder as part of the BCR’s Pool E, a GBP 100 million pot of grants assembled from the cash returned by Metro Bank and Nationwide after the duo failed to achieve their Pool A and Pool B pledges respectively.

Other names in the running for the new grants include Starling Bank, Coconut, and Equifax. Trade Finance Global declined to reveal which level of BCR grants, GBP 2.5-5 million or GBP 10-35 million, it is bidding for.