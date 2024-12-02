Trade finance bank Euro Exim to use RippleNet for payments

Euro Exim is a class A International Banking Financial institution incorporated under the revised laws of St. Lucia, which authorises it to conduct business with third parties across industries worldwide. The bank has implemented Ripple’s xCurrent and On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) services harnessing Ripple’s technical capabilities and blockchain expertise in trading systems and global payments.

xCurrent is Ripple’s enterprise software solution that enables banks to instantly communicate and settle cross-border payments with end-to-end tracking. Transactions will take place using the On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) platform which uses XRP as the underlying exchange mechanism to lower operational costs and enable real-time local currency payments across emerging markets.