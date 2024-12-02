TrackX, Topl to offer tracking solution for supply chains

TrackX is a SaaS-based enterprise asset management and supply chain solution provider, and Topl, a blockchain-based ESG technology company.

The integrated solution will combine Topl’s purpose-built blockchain technology with TrackX’s core enterprise asset management and supply chain optimisation capabilities. Partners will be able to share verified event data and increase transparency. Companies will be able to provide their customers and consumers with verifiable proof of origin and sustainability as well as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) claims.

As representatives from Topl say, the FDA has announced requirements for full traceability in several agri-food products. The rule will force many agri-food brands to take a better look across their supply chains and find a way to track and trace their products. The solution provided by the two companies will be an option for these agri-food brands having to comply with new regulations and compliance mandates.