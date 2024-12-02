TPSynergy launches cloud-based supply chain collaboration platform

TPSynergy is an online collaboration software that enables suppliers to send the invoices electronically to customers. The software covers a number of processes in supply chain including procurement, shipping and invoicing.

The company also provides pre-built integrations to enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems like Oracle and SAP. Also the software is certified to work with QuickBooks online accounting system. This means that the invoices created by suppliers are automatically posted into the ERP System (SAP, Oracle) and accounts payable (AP) don’t need to key in the invoice into their system.

When the invoices are paid in the buyers accounting system, payment details are automatically updated into the portal and suppliers are informed of the payment. Also TPSynergy monitors the outstanding invoices and sends payment reminders to the buying organization.