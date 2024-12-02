TPIsoftware partners with HES FinTech in the digital lending market





The alliance aims to make a shift in the banking service across Asia and Europe by leveraging fintech expertise and market insights. Moreover, this is a compelling step in the global expansion strategies of both companies.

This partnership in the BFSI sector pre-integrates TPIsoftware's enterprise API management platform digiRunner and HES FinTech's lending-as-a-service platform Loanbox. The pre-integrated platform ensures enhanced workflow and data exchange with optimised efficiency, security, flexibility, and customer experience.









Loanbox and digiRunner as digital lending tools

LoanBox is an all-encompassing platform featuring a comprehensive suite of financial tools and industry know-how. It is designed for alternative lenders and neo-banks, and its modules cover loan origination, management, servicing, collection, BI reporting, and AI scoring.

digiRunner, the other tool, is an AWS and ISO 27001 certified cloud-native APIM platform based on Open Banking standards due to its security and regulatory compliance. This middle platform improves Loanbox services, enabling easy integration with financial institutions and credit bureaus, and offering advanced features like authentication and authorisation for dealing with sensitive financial data.

As per HES FinTech, the partnership with TPIsoftware allows the integration of LoanBox and other pivotal systems into the client’s IT environments, paving the way for swift lending product testing through immediate user feedback collection, and efficient data communication between systems.





Previous expansion strategy

Clients want a seamless, end-to-end, consistent lending experience that delivers instant decisions and immediate availability of funds and banks need flexible, open, real-time, and easy-to-integrate solutions. Moreover, a digital lending tool service empowers banks to expand their lending services beyond the limitations of conventional banking channels.

Exploring this market opportunity, the alliance between TPIsoftware and HES FinTech follows a recent cross-national project collaboration in Thailand. The companies developed a cloud-based loan management system for a local consumer finance company that facilitates core modernisation and business model reinvention.

With subsidiaries in Singapore, Vietnam, Japan and Thailand, TPIsoftware has also expanded its network in Indonesia, Cambodia, and beyond. It is poised to empower TPIsoftware to extend its global reach into Europe, and HES FinTech to penetrate the Asian market.