This development enables gamers in Egypt to purchase PUBG MOBILE UC via the official PUBG shop, 'Midasbuy,' with the UC being promptly added to their PUBG account. Expanding its collaboration with Tencent, TPAY has also enabled DCB payments for other Tencent games in the UAE, Oman, and Qatar. This extension includes games such as Synced, Undawn, and Whiteout Survival, allowing gamers to acquire in-game items through Midasbuy without having to rely on a credit card, as the payment amount can be added to their mobile bill or deducted from their credit balance.

The partnership between Tencent and TPAY started in May 2019 when Tencent collaborated with TPAY Turkey (Payguru) to facilitate in-game purchases for PUBG through DCB across all three of Turkey's operators. Subsequently, bank transfers were introduced as an additional payment method in Turkey, covering eight banks.

Building on this partnership, the collaboration expanded to offer DCB in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) through TPAY's network connections, encompassing PUBG Mobile and other new games. According to the official press release, the partnership aims to continue launching more initiatives across the MEA region using TPAY's Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) and Digital Wallet Billing (DWB) network.

The state of Gaming in MENA

According to the company press release, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are experiencing rapid growth in the gaming industry, with an estimated 377 million gamers and a projected market value of USD 5 billion by 2025. This growth, combined with nearly half the population being under 25, has attracted international players, leading to a surge in the gaming market's expansion in the region.

Representatives from TPAY Group talked about the potential of the Middle East gaming market, expecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11% from 2023 to 2028. The expanded partnership with Tencent is viewed as a strategic move to tap into this growing market, allowing Tencent to reach a wider audience and strengthen its presence in the region.

TPAY MOBILE is positioning itself as an important link, connecting the unconnected to the digital world in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. The company offers an end-to-end solution that connects digital service providers to millions of users, employing simple yet transformative technology. TPAY simplifies legal, financial, and operational processes, allowing partners to focus on growth within the META region.