Toyota, Billtrust to provide B2B payments to dealers

TMH will now have control of the order-to-cash process. Billtrust is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that has experience with heavy equipment dealers, and for that reason was identified as a good partner.

This partnership provides dealers with accounts receivable and B2B payments capabilities. Dealers will be able to use Billtrust solutions that employ AR. The company’s solutions include credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections.