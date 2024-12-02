Toron, PayToGo International sign partnership

As reported by Yahoo!Finance, via the agreement, PaytoGo will offer its financial ecosystem solution with a digital wallet linked to a card by Mastercard or Visa. This is meant to give members and subscribers a low-cost option to a traditional bank account, with no credit check prior to the account being open following the AML and KYC Policy.

The partnership aims to offer new solutions meant to provide easily accessible service for those with little or no credit or to those who do not have a bank account or credit card. As such, access to basic financial services are allowed, and they include pay bills, top up Global System for Mobile Communication (GSM-MOBILE) services, and prepaid Gift-Virtual-Digital coupons in any amounts or denomination for stores such as: Walmart, Carrefour, Netflix, Uber, Spotify, Amazon, XBox Live, and others.

This new solution will also provide rewards and cashback for usage of the service. Customers will be able to use their linked mobile to download the app from Google Play and IOS devices, while PaytoGo could be used at ATMs nationwide and worldwide to withdraw money 24 hours a day.