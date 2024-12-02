Toqio partners with Adyen to accelerate Embedded Finance globally





Following this announcement, Adyen’s global acquiring infrastructure will be available via the Toqio Marketplace, aiming to optimise Toqio’s Embedded Finance proposition while enabling joint clients to rapidly deploy scalable, multi-market payment solutions.

In addition, corporates leveraging this partnership will have the possibility to roll out tailored financial services, including payments, credit, and treasury tools, throughout the use of complex distribution networks, driving merchant loyalty and unlocking new revenue streams. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Toqio x Adyen partnership

According to the official press release, Adyen clients and prospects will be enabled to benefit from the collaboration by accessing Toqio’s pre-configured platform, allowing them to deliver Embedded Finance solutions faster, with more control, and reduced development overhead.

Included in the key highlights of the deal is the simplified Embedded Finance deployment, which will take place by embedding Adyen’s payment capabilities into the orchestration layer, enabling Toqio to reduce complexity for clients, as well as help businesses build and launch financial products more rapidly, while maintaining full control over the customer experience and brand at the same time. Furthermore, the collaboration will accelerate merchant network development, as it will improve the way corporates offer embedded payments, credit, and liquidity tools to their business and SME networks. The deal will also focus on enabling firms with large networks to integrate financial services into their platforms quickly and securely, while also improving cash flow for merchants, increasing retention, and developing new revenue opportunities.

In addition, companies will benefit from expanded payment capabilities, as the partnership is set to strengthen Toqio’s proposition by providing clients with access to Adyen’s global acquiring network, as well as enabling them to process payments across various markets with improved reach and efficiency. This initiative underscores Toqio and Adyen's commitment to development and the launch of solutions that accelerate the growth of the financial sector.

