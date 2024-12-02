TOPNET partners with TTN and QWEEBY





QWEEBY partner will ensure the compliance of the PDF invoices produced by TOPNET, integrating an electronic TEIF file (Tunisian Electronic Invoice Format) directly from the PDF invoice, deposited with TradeNet. The TEIF file is integrated into the PDF with a visible electronic seal confirming the validity of the e-invoice. The final PDF is then sent to the customer via the TOPNET portal.

For its part, TradeNet will assign a unique reference for each invoice attesting to its registration with the authorised body and thus guaranteeing the integrity and durability of the document.