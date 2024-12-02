Topaz buys majority in banking software company Cobiscorp

Cobiscorp has established a customer base in the Americas (more than 70 financial institutions), including South America and banks in Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, and Panama. The deal value was not disclosed.

Cobiscorp offers several cloud solutions with varying levels of flexibility that allow for customisation of services, setting up the banking structure for the client, from the current account to core banking. Topaz’s services are broader and can complement this journey.

According to Topaz, Cobiscorp’s portfolio is used by microfinance companies and will diversify Topaz’s range of offers, which, in turn, is broader. Therefore, the gain of scale is the biggest asset of the acquisition, in addition to the global presence of Topaz.