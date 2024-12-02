Top Image Systems teams up with Taulia

Under the terms of the partnership agreement, TIS and Taulia will both resell each other’s financial process solutions worldwide to each company’s respective installed base, as well as to new customers.

The first joint customer is a European international bottler, which will integrate Taulia’s financial solutions for working capital solutions in its financial supply chain. This customer is set to automate invoice processing within its SAP systems, and deploy dynamic discounting solutions.

In February 2014, Taulia launched Taulia Enhanced Discounting solution which allows organisations to capture early payment discounts.

In recent news, Top Image Systems has unveiled that an Israeli automotive retailer has selected TIS’ eFLOW Digital Mailroom to automate their document-driven business processes.