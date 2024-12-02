TONIK, V-Key to boost digital banking service in the Philippines

TONIK is a digital-only neobank that relies on the mobile app as the main contact point for its customers. As the official press release mentions, the ability to provide a trusted and secure environment for its customers to perform their banking transactions is critical to the customer experience for its services.

V-Key is a software-based digital security company and its V-OS App Protection provides an added layer of protection and security functionalities. It checks for malware, prevents Main-in-the-Middle (MITM) attacks, combats tampering, and even provides an anti-fraud keyboard for data input.