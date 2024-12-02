Tonik raises USD 17 mln in Pres-Series B funding





Led by Singapore-based iGlobe Partners, the round featured participation from existing shareholders Sequoia India, Altara Ventures, and Insignia Venture Partners as well as bringing in new investors Citius, Baring Vostok Capital Partners, and multiple Philippine family offices.

Tonik’s mission, according to Hubbis, is to improve the way money works with an all-digital way of banking operating on a digital banking platform. The neobank offers inclusive financial services, including deposit interest rates of up to 6% per annum, and saving features such as its Solo Stash and Group Stash products, as well as Term Deposits.