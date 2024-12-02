Tomorrow launches joint account option Tomorrow Together

Users will handle their finances together with the new Together account. The account style is not exclusively for ‘amorous’ relationships, but also for siblings, friends, and roommates. The owner of the joint bank account is the user who created it; however, the second person is authorised to use it. The offer is available for EUR 5 per person and month and it aims to be sustainable by donating to climate protection projects with every card payment.

With Tomorrow Together each user has their own account and one that can be used jointly. Users can quickly swap back and forth between accounts in the app. In addition, all users are notified of all dispositions via push notifications. Users can choose between three card designs in order to distinguish their personal and common checking accounts and can deposit them with Apple or Google Pay. User can pay for free in over 16 million stores worldwide and withdraw 5 times a month free of charge in EUR at any ATM with the Visa logo.