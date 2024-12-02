Tomorrow collects EUR 8 million

The original target amount of EUR 5 million was increased again in order to extend the offer. According to the financial start-up, a total of 6,413 people invested between 100 and EUR 25,000 in token-based participation rights from Tomorrow. Tomorrow is a banking provider that works with the Banking-as-a-Service platform SolarisBank. The company develops and operates Internet platforms and mobile apps as well as technical services.

The money from this financing will go into expanding business activities. Tomorrow’s account models focus on sustainability, and according to its investment brochure, part of the card payment transaction fees paid by the merchants flows into forest protection projects. Users may invest between EUR 100 and 25,000 and earn 5% interest on the money they invest.