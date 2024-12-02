



This latest addition aims to provide customers with competitive interest rates while reinforcing Tomorrow’s commitment to ethical and sustainable banking.





New savings account details

The new savings deposit account is now available to customers subscribed to Tomorrow’s Change and Zero account models. Existing customers will receive an interest rate of 1.5% per annum, while new customers can benefit from a higher rate of 2.5% for the first 90 days. Interest is paid out monthly.











This launch marks the next phase of the long-term Tomorrow-Solaris partnership, which already includes current accounts, shared accounts, overdrafts, and debit cards. The introduction of a savings product expands Tomorrow’s offerings, helping customers grow their funds while aligning with sustainable finance principles.





Strengthening the Solaris-Tomorrow partnership

Tomorrow has been working with Solaris since its inception in 2018, leveraging the platform’s Embedded Finance solutions to offer sustainable banking services. By integrating savings accounts into its product lineup, Tomorrow is broadening its impact, allowing customers to invest their savings in environmentally and socially responsible projects. The company’s initiatives align with the Paris Agreement, focusing on sectors such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and affordable housing.

The expansion of Tomorrow’s banking services through Embedded Finance solutions demonstrates how fintech partnerships can evolve from basic banking products to more advanced financial offerings, such as savings accounts and loans. This approach not only improves customer retention but also encourages responsible investing.

As consumer demand for ethical banking solutions continues to grow, Tomorrow is positioning itself as a provider in the sustainable finance sector. The company plans to expand its offerings further, integrating more climate-friendly financial products that align with its mission. With ongoing support from Solaris, Tomorrow aims to attract a broader customer base, reinforcing its vision of a fairer and more sustainable banking system that empowers users to make a positive impact on their finances.