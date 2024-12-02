Token.io unveils hosted pages for enhanced Pay by Bank experiences

Hosted payment pages are secure web pages that provide businesses with plug-and-play checkout or payment capabilities. Payment Service Providers (PSPs), banks, and merchants can leverage Token.io’s white label ‘Hosted Pages’ to quickly and easily launch their own custom branded Pay by Bank capabilities while maximising conversions.

With Open Banking-enabled payments (often called ‘Pay by Bank’) projected to surpass USD 288 billion in Europe by 2027, Token.io’s whitelabel infrastructure and Open Banking connectivity is already enabling PSPs, banks, and merchants to quickly and securely offer Pay by Bank as a payment method across multiple channels.











Advanced features and seamless user experience

Pay by Bank is poised for further growth as more banks leverage instant payment rails in alignment with new European Commission regulations. Token.io’s Hosted Pages will elevate Pay by bank user experiences, introducing new conversion-boosting features, including:

One-click selection journeys for banks without branches;

Refreshed interface design with faster load times, desktop and mobile-specific views;

Minimised redirects with hosted payment pages overlaid on top of checkout/payment pages;

More options to customise and brand user experiences with optional onboarding, success, and feedback screens;

Smarter bank selection experiences that suggest popular banks and save users’ preferences for frictionless return journeys;

Faster bank authentication for payments initiated on desktop, with seamless handover to mobile banking apps via QR codes.





Partnering with Prommt to drive adoption across Europe

Token.io’s first partner to benefit from enhanced hosted payment pages is Dublin-based payment orchestration platform Prommt. The partner has expanded Pay by Bank use cases across hospitality, luxury retail, and automotive sectors with its pay by link capabilities. Moreover, Prommt enables secure, seamless checkouts via SMS, email, chat, web, or in-app, offering Pay by Bank as a default or alternative payment method based on a set of orchestration parameters such as transaction value, location, or customer type.

Over 60% of Prommt's clients now use Pay by Bank, achieving 93% payment success rates and reducing card fees by up to 88%. Prommt’s payment orchestration controls also enable merchants to seamlessly nudge customers to Pay by Bank over card.

Officials from Prommt said that by leveraging Token.io's Hosted Pages, they can elevate the Pay by Bank experience for our merchants, enabling them to capitalise on the growing potential of open banking-enabled payments. This not only helps businesses lower payment processing costs, improve liquidity and reduce fraud, but also enables them to deliver augmented payment experiences for their customers across multiple touchpoints and channels.