Token.io and Santander UK collaborate to expand Open Banking payment options

According to the official press release, Santander will integrate Token.io’s infrastructure to enable credit card payments directly from external bank accounts. This A2A payment method offers a smoother alternative to direct debits or manual transfers, eliminating the need for manual data input and utilising biometric Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) for secure mobile payments.



Moreover, Santander plans to use Token.io’s infrastructure to modernise real-time money transfers for its retail banking customers.





This integration supports Santander’s goal of delivering high-quality, seamless services across all channels. Santander UK, a subsidiary of Banco Santander, serves over 14 million customers, offering a wide range of financial products, including mortgages, loans, credit cards, and savings accounts. The bank also provides business solutions designed to support growth.



The partnership comes in light of a recent Capgemini’s World Payments Report 2025, which stresses the importance of instant payments and open banking for financial institutions. The World Payments Report 2025 predicts that these technologies could reduce the growth of traditional card transactions by 15-25%, underscoring the need for banks to embrace Open Banking and instant payments to stay competitive and fuel long-term growth.





About Token.io

Token.io’s Open Banking connectivity and whitelabel Pay by Bank capabilities have established it as the account-to-account infrastructure partner of choice for Europe’s payment and financial services ecosystems. Token.io offers the deepest and highest performing direct connectivity to over 567 million bank accounts (80%+ of accounts per market) in 20 markets, ensuring unparalleled access to a vast, real-time payment network. Token.io’s solution is proven by a blue-chip clientele, including HSBC, Mastercard, BNP Paribas, Santander, ACI Worldwide and Global Payments.

