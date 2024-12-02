Token launches digital money company, M10 Networks

Token will continue to consolidate its activity in Open Banking infrastructure, where its platform enables developers and banks to create financial experiences through enhanced connectivity to global banking.

In contrast, M10 will focus on building out a bank-grade digital money rail that enables multinational banks to perform international money transfers, settlements and remittances instantly and at a low cost. Until now, M10 has been incubating under the Token X moniker.

Token and M10 will remain close partners to enable synergies for their respective customers.

Token will retain its offices in San Francisco, London and Berlin. M10 is based in Silicon Valley.