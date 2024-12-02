Token-based digital securities marketplace 21finance collects EUR 3.4 million

The fintech enables banks and financial intermediaries to start selling digital financial products. In addition to traditional product classes such as shares, bonds, certificates, and funds, there are also digital assets such as tokenised securities and cryptocurrencies that can be offered and subscribed to on users’ own marketplaces. This is fully regulated in Europe according to MiFID II criteria.

21finance has launched its own digital marketplace for token-based digital securities, which enable fractional ownership of assets. According to a 21finance representative, this financing will lead to an expansion of our range of products and services for business customers, investors, and issuers. The company plans to invest in the expansion of its team, internationalisation, and the further development of its digital asset platform.