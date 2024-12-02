Token and Envestnet | Yodlee initiate Open Banking partnership

TokenOS, Token’s open banking operating system, enables banks to provide PSD2 compliant payments and simplifies their access for third-party service providers, via a universal API. Token has been recognised in the 2016 GTS Global Innovator Competition as the ‘Most disruptive company across all categories, globally’, and is the winner of PlugAndPlay’s 2016 Fintech EXPO, which was contested by more than 1000 applicants from around the world.

Using consumer permission-based access to financial accounts and transaction information supported by bank-level security, the Envestnet | Yodlee Platform and its Aggregation API deliver bank, credit card, investment, loans, rewards, and other financial account data needed for personal financial wellness, lending, and wealth advisory apps and services. Envestnet | Yodlee is a data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services.