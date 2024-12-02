Token and Contis partner to deliver new value in digital payments

To complement Token’s value-added stack of open banking payment services, the firm’s partnership with Contis will enable Token’s merchant, digital wallet and PSP customers to perform account pay-outs and refunds via the Token platform using established payment rails, such as Faster Payments in the UK, SEPA and SEPA Instant across the EEA.

In parallel, Contis’ partnership with Token will enable its corporate customers to realise the many benefits of open banking, including driving down the cost of payment initiation with Token’s account-to-account payments and data services, which offer unrivalled API connectivity to over 3,000 banks across Europe.

Platform integration work is starting immediately. When complete, Contis’ 250+ clients will be able to use Token’s AISP and PISP functionality to deliver open banking services to their end-customers through the Contis platform.



