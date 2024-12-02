Together announces a partnership with nCino

Together adopts a personalised approach to lending, assessing each application individually rather than relying on automation. The company aims to enhance its services by implementing nCino’s platform across its core offerings, including regulated residential and Buy-To-Let mortgages, commercial loans, bridging facilities, and development finance.

In the official press release, representatives from Together highlighted the potential for increased efficiency, speed, and agility through this partnership with nCino. They also noted the company's current monthly origination of over GBP 200 million in loans and expressed excitement about scaling operations and improving the customer experience through digital consolidation and enhanced risk management.

Officials from nCino emphasised the company's commitment to supporting Together's transformation programme and underscored the strategic significance of delivering a digital lending platform across all core products to facilitate growth and better meet the needs of colleagues and customers.

nCino’s platform, an integrated cloud-based solution, covers the entire origination lifecycle, from agreement and decision-in-principle to underwriting, offers, and closing. The platform's adaptability to market changes, customer demands, and regulatory requirements is highlighted, along with its ability to streamline processes for faster response times and improved customer experiences.

More information about the two companies

NCino specialises in cloud banking, offering a single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that helps financial institutions serving various customer segments modernise and optimise their operations. With a focus on innovation, reputation, and speed, nCino collaborates with over 1,800 financial services providers worldwide.

Together has been providing specialist secured lending for 50 years, employing its expertise and industry knowledge to assist customers in unique circumstances. The company, headquartered in Cheadle, Cheshire, offers a range of products including mortgages, short-term finance, buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, auction finance, and development funding throughout mainland UK.

In April 2024, nCino launched new upgrades to its Consumer Banking Solution, aimed at providing bankers with the needed tools to interact with clients securely and efficiently. Following this announcement, the upgrades made to the nCino Consumer Banking Solution provided bankers and members with the needed tools for secure interaction with customers. This process was expected to take place while providing a foundation of flexibility and agility.

In addition, the newly released features gave financial institutions the possibility to stay ahead of market shifts, while also focusing on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users in an ever-evolving market.