TMI Hospitality selects ReactorNet to manage purchasing

EPRO is a procure-to-pay platform enabling buyers to collaborate with suppliers to gain control of spend management and enhance purchasing power.

ReactorNet and TMI expect a three month implementation phase followed by a six week pilot phase before finally launching company-wide.

ReactorNet was founded in 2000 as a provider of SaaS-based, e-procurement services for companies across industries including automotive, entertainment, hospitality and restaurants. ReactorNet powers Cinema Solutions and ePRO collaborative platforms.