TISAtech partners with new global technology providers





Mastercard, Amazon Web Service, R3, and Yodlee have joined TISAtech’s NEBULA Development Panel. NEBULA provides fintechs with free or low-cost access to technologies – helping them to build and improve their business propositions.

TISAtech members will now access fintech-focused, specialised, and discounted support, including cloud services, developer tools, financial services, enterprise resources, investment acceleration, and CRM.

The NEBULA Panel integrates with TISAtech’s set of global fintech standards, developed in partnership with The Disruption House. These standards provide 48 benchmarks against which fintechs can measure themselves – then accessing NEBULA to drive improvements. These benchmarks span ESG to operational readiness to technological sophistication – helping financial technology startups to improve, scale, and connect with finance customers around the world.